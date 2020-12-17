Napier Port ship fire and explosions that sent toxic smoke across city now under control

Firefighters battling a ship fire that sent toxic smoke across the city and forced evacuations and cordons have brought it under under control.

Fire and Emergency NZ said at 1.30pm fire crews are on board, continuing to cool down the ship, working with the ship's Captain and Engineer.

People are asked to continue to please stay away from the area so that emergency services can keep working.

Police and firefighters were called to a fire on a ship berthed in Napier Port at 10.45am.

People nearby were told to stay indoors, as potentially toxic smoke soared across the city.

The fire as seen at 12pm, just after a fresh explosion was heard on board the ship. Photo / Paul Taylor

By 11.20am, 11 fire appliances and urban search and rescue were in attendance, with fire crews from Palmerston North on their way. One ambulance is on stand-by.

At 12pm the fire appeared to be get bigger, with flames now visible, smoke thickening, and an explosion heard. A further two bangs were heard at 12.05pm.

At least 11 fire trucks are at the scene trying to quell the flames. Photo / Paul Taylor

At 12.15pm another large bang was heard, before black smoke turned to white smoke and appeared to start dissipating.

A spokeswoman for Napier Port confirmed at 11.50am everyone was "safe and accounted for".

The ship had been unloading containers at the time the fire started, a witness says. Photo / Paul Taylor

The crew on board the ship at the time of the fire are currently within their 14-day isolation period, mandatory for all sea workers arriving in New Zealand to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

They were evacuated and had been transferred to another separate facility on port, she said.

"We are under the fire service command and they're currently managing the situation."

The spokesperson said a further update would be provided as more information became available.

Flames and smoke billow from a ship in Napier Port. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier Port's annual shareholder meeting was taking place down the road at the Napier War Memorial Centre at the time the fire broke out.

COVID RISK 'LOW'

Hawke's Bay DHB's health protection team was at the scene of the fire and said "all of the appropriate Covid-19 precautionary measures are in place, with the crew isolated from anyone else and in PPE".

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the team was working closely with Fire and Emergency, Napier Port Staff and Customs.

Dr Jones said the risk of any of the crew having Covid-19 was low as the ship had been at sea for 17 days and had come directly from China.

However, as a precautionary measure all the crew would be tested for Covid-19 this afternoon.

'OUR FACES ARE BEGINNING TO STING'

Hawke's Bay Fire and Emergency area commander Ken Cooper said there was "a lot of smoke around".

"It's thick black smoke, you can barely see the ship. It's billowing out of what looks like an engine.'' Photo / Paul Taylor

"If you are affected, please close any windows. Contact Healthline if you need medical advice."

A witness at the scene said people at the lookout began to leave the viewing platform as they started coughing.

"Smoke on Hornesy Rd is making it hard to breath. Our faces are beginning to sting."

A police spokesperson urged people to stay away from the area and said the surrounding roads will be closed.

At 11.40am police wearing masks began evacuating the lookout, telling those there that fumes could be toxic.

Breakwater Rd, which leads to the port, was closed at 11.10am.

Dr Jones said people should stay away from the port and nearby houses should keep windows and doors shut to keep the smoke out.

Smoke may irritate eyes, nose, throat and airways. More serious symptoms include runny or sore eyes, dry or sore throat, sore nose, cough, tightness of the chest or difficulty breathing.

"In healthy people, most symptoms disappear soon after exposure to smoke ends and do not cause long-term health problems.

"People who have difficulty breathing, have a prolonged cough or tightness in their chest should call their GP or Healthline.

"In an emergency always phone 111, " Dr Jones said.

'AMOUNT OF BANGS GOING ON IS UNREAL'

Photos suggest the fire has taken hold in the Kota Bahagia, a general 161m long cargo ship built in Singapore in 2011, which docked at the port at 3am on Thursday.

Kendall O'Connor spotted the smoke from Ahuriri. Photo / Supplied

Truck driver Stuart Markham, currently in the queue at the port's container terminal, said he and six other trucks are yet to be evacuated from the area.

"The amount of bangs going on is unreal – just lots of internal explosions," he said.

"They've closed a hatch on the ship and the smoke is billowing out from under a crane.

"The smoke was originally a grey, brown colour, but it's turning more black."

Markham said after firefighters began to get the blaze under control, another explosion was felt about 12pm.

"We were told to evacuate right away," he said.

A witness at Bluff Hill lookout at the time the fire started said the ship had been unloading containers, when they heard "a couple of explosions".

The fire as viewed from Bluff Hill. Photo / Paul Taylor

WITNESSES: IT GOT 'REALLY DARK, REALLY QUICKLY'

Witness Kendell O'Connor said she had seen the smoke pouring into the sky from Ahuriri.

O'Connor had driven toward Napier and said as she got closer, the ship was barely visible.

"It's thick black smoke, you can barely see the ship. It's billowing out of what looks like an engine.''

O'Connor said the fire, which stank of diesel, seemed to be isolated to the container ship.

Simon Wellum, a witness at the scene said, said it went from a small amount of black smoke before getting "really dark, really thick, really quickly".

"They were trying to dampen down the flames with the fire pumps on board originally, but it didn't make much difference and evacuated," he said.

Another witness at the scene said the ship has a number of wind turbines aboard.

Local resident Bryan Edwards said he's been informed his newly purchased freeze dryer is on the ship.

"We're told our cargo stuff is right under where the fire is. It's disappointing to be honest," he said.

NAPIER PORT PENGUIN COLONY SAFE

Napier Port's newly hatched little penguin chicks, located within 1km of the fire, seem to be safe, the port's live stream suggests.

