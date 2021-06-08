Napier man with special needs who had phone stolen overwhelmed by community support

Jaiden Smith lost his beloved phone to a thief, but the community has stepped up. Photo / Supplied

Members of the community have chipped in to buy a new phone for a man with special needs who had his phone stolen from him.

Jaiden Stephens, 20 from Onekawa, is autistic and needs his Samsung galaxy A02s so his mother Kelly knows where he is, and can reach him, at all times, and it allows him to make his own music.

Kelly said the phone, which Jaiden had saved up for, was stolen on May 31 when Jaiden was "hanging out" with people around Wycliffe dairy.

"He hung out with my son, being all friendly and then he asked my son if he could use his phone to check his Facebook page, my son allowed him and he took off with my son's phone," she said.

"He said 'Mum he was being really nice to me I thought he was my friend'."

Following the theft of his , Jaiden and his mother have been left feeling frustrated and annoyed.

The theft had been reported to police and was posted on various Facebook groups, but the duo have yet to hear from anyone about it.

Since Kelly posted about the theft on Facebook, members of the community offered to pay for a new one for him.

"With serious thinking and how important it is for Jaiden to have a phone I have decided to accept donations for Jaiden to get a new phone," Kelly said.

"I have ordered Jaiden a new phone thanks to a very kind donation, I am overwhelmed by their kindness.

"We will certainly be paying the kindness forward to someone else who needs it."