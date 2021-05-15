Napier man caught by police helicopter in Auckland

A Napier man has been arrested in Papatoetoe, Auckland, after a police helicopter caught him allegedly breaking into a residential property. Photo / NZ Police

A Napier man has been arrested in Papatoetoe, Auckland, after a police helicopter caught him allegedly breaking into a residential property. Photo / NZ Police

A Napier man has been arrested in South Auckland after being caught allegedly breaking into a residential property by a police helicopter.

Police said they received multiple calls from the public relating to a man allegedly attempting to break into vehicles in Papatoetoe, Auckland, about 1.30am on Friday.

The police helicopter, named 'Eagle', was deployed to the area and officers observed a man allegedly running through several properties and breaking into the front door of a residential address.

The man, from Napier, is due to appear in court on numerous charges including burglary and assaulting police. Photo / NZ Police

While co-ordinating with police units on the ground and relaying information back to the police communications centre, Eagle continued to observe the man as he allegedly tried to stop motorists in an attempt to get into their vehicles.

"Our Eagle crew were able to direct police officers to the man's location where he was arrested," a police spokeswoman said.

The man, from Napier, is due to appear in court on numerous charges including burglary and assaulting police.