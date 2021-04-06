Napier Library to reopen in MTG building next week after urgent repairs

The MTG, on the corner of Marine Parade and Tennyson St, has been home to the books since February 2018. Photo / File

The Napier Public Library's temporary home is set to reopen next week, after more than three months closed for urgent sprinkler system repairs and other work to museum and theatre complex the MTG building.

The MTG, on the corner of Marine Parade and Tennyson St, has been home to the books since February 2018, two months after the closure of the Napier City Library and the Civic Buildings because of failed earthquake risk assessments.

But the MTG, known as such since being reopened in 2013 after an $18 million redevelopment of the Hawke's Bay Museum, itself closed suddenly late last December after it was revealed sprinkler-system pipes in the ceilings were was at risk of falling in an earthquake.

A council statement at the time said: "While we are aware of the inconvenience to the community, initial risks with the building's sprinkler system turned nasty when it was discovered a seismic event could bring down the roof."

The complex was closed, with repairs done in the area of the Century Theatre enabling it to reopen in late January, now being completed in the area of the library.

The library will reopen next Tuesday, April 13, and the museum is expected to reopen mid-year, the Napier City Council says.

A temporary museum shop continues to operate in the theatre foyer off Herschell St, enabling access to the archives and collections at the MTG, including collection tours.