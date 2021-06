MTG Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Napier Library in the MTG Hawke's Bay building has been closed to the public this afternoon after the discovery of a potentially explosive substance in the museum collections.

Police advised staff to vacate the premises, and specialists to examine the substance were on their way, a Napier City Council spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said they would advise soon as possible when the Library is able to reopen.