Napier judge rules Māori girl should remain with Pākehā couple

A Napier-based Family Court judge has ruled that a traumatised and neglected Māori girl will remain in the care of her Pākehā foster parents, Stuff reports. Photo / NZME

A Napier-based Family Court judge has dismissed an application by Oranga Tamariki to remove a traumatised and neglected Māori girl from her Pākehā foster parents and rehome her with a Māori woman, Stuff reports.

For the past three years the 6-year-old girl has been living with the couple in a safe, healthy, loving environment in rural Hawke's Bay. However, Oranga Tamariki and the girl's iwi wanted her removed as they did not think the couple could meet her cultural needs, Stuff reported.

In a 145-page decision released on Thursday, Judge Peter Callinicos dismissed Oranga Tamariki's application criticising the agency, its chief executive and numerous members of its staff for putting ideology ahead of a child's best interests, Stuff reported.

The article stated that the girl's birth mother was appointed as a guardian, along with one of her Pākehā foster parents and the woman Oranga Tamariki was attempting to rehome her with. Additionally, the girl will spend several weeks each year with the woman Oranga Tamariki had been seeking to rehome the girl with.

Head of Ngāti Kahungunu iwi, Ngahiwi Tomoana, who had supported the ministry's application, told Stuff he believed the decision should be appealed, saying Māori children should be cared for by Māori families.

Janet Mason, the lawyer for the girl's mother, said she had been instructed to file an appeal with the High Court.