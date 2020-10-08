Napier high school actors' long journey to a West Side Story

Billie Swayn, and Jackson Stone, are the lead actors in the production of West Side Story at the Napier Municipal Theatre in Napier on Sunday and Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

West Side Story, a combined Napier Boys' and Napier Girls' High School production, will be one of the first Hawke's Bay school productions in 2020.

The show will run this Sunday and Monday at Napier Municipal Theatre, and the student performers are excited to give it their all. It was originally meant to be performed in May, but was cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown.

The show's director Chris Davidson said "With all the hassles, the kids really want to make a decent go of it. And they have all been saying that the vibe is amazing. They have just worked so hard. It is very rare to see every cast member as engaged as they are."

The students started rehearsing in February before it paused in March. The rehearsals started again at the end of term 3, and the students have continued to do 10 hour workshops in the school holidays, to be ready for this Sunday.

The lead actors said they are excited to be performing. Billie Swayn, 18, who will play Maria said, "This show has been a long time coming. I like performing in front of a crowd because of the interaction between the stage and the audience, and I enjoy the songs I sing when I play Maria."

Jackson Stone, 16, who will play Tony said, "I love the adrenaline rush of performing. I do get nervous, but it helps remembering that those nerves will go away."

It has been a tradition for the schools to do their productions at the Municipal theatre. The Girls' High head of music Suzanne Purdy said, "We are lucky to have this theatre, with the sound, the lights and the elaborate set for the show. This venue also makes the production more of a big occasion for the students."

The audience can look forward to lots of young talent, a fair bit of roar and emotion, and outstanding singing and dancing.

West side story will be performed on the 11th and 12th October at 7.30pm, at Napier Municipal Theatre. Tickets are available for purchase from Ticketek.