Police are investigating after a report a woman was hurt in the incident near the corner of Plunket St and Skerrett Cres. Photo / Google Maps

A cyclist on a morning ride through Napier has been injured after "youths" threw an object at her bike, causing her to fall.

Police said they were making inquiries into a report of a woman hurt in the incident near the corner of Plunket St and Skerrett Cres in Tamatea between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said they were assessing if there were "any available lines of inquiry" after the report, made on Sunday afternoon.