Two students from Napier Boys' High were involved in a fight on school grounds, with one knocked unconscious by the other. Photo / Supplied

A Napier Boys' High School student was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition after being knocked unconscious in a fight filmed on school grounds.

The fight, on Tuesday about11.20am, was filmed and has been circulated widely on social media platforms.

It shows a one-on-one fight in which two boys drop their bags and square off.

One boy kicks the other in the legs, before striking him in the head.

The victim falls backwards, spinning and landing face down, motionless.

The video ends with students reacting loudly, as the victim lies unconscious.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded to the scene and transported the student to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a "moderate condition."

Hawke's Bay Today approached the school for comment and was told the school was aware of the incident and was following "due process" and working with the families of boys involved.

The school has declined to comment further.

Police said they have not had the fight reported to them.