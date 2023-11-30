Police stopped drivers for random breath tests in Flaxmere and Waiohiki mid-week. Photo / NZME

Police are urging people to do the right thing and not to drink and drive, after nabbing eight drivers over the legal alcohol limit at two checkpoints in Hastings and Napier.

Police conducted random breath tests at Waiohiki on Tuesday night (near Redclyffe Bridge) and Flaxmere on Wednesday night (on Flaxmere Ave).

Eastern District road policing co-ordinator Senior Sergeant Craig Ellison said eight drivers were caught driving above the legal alcohol limit, with two more than three times the legal limit.

”It’s incredibly disappointing that almost every time we conduct a checkpoint on our roads there are multiple drivers detected driving above the legal alcohol limit.

“I want to remind drivers we will not tolerate driving impaired on our roads.

“When you decide to get behind the wheel intoxicated it could be the last time you or someone else gets behind the wheel at all.

“Don’t risk your life or the lives of your community. If you’re drinking, don’t drive.”