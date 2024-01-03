Rescue efforts continue in Japan following an earthquake that killed 55 people, a new consumer action group targets New Zealand's supermarket duopoly and new documents reveal the dire state of the NZDF. Video / Newstalk ZB / AP / NZ Herald

Police have released the name of an Auckland man who went missing after at a west Auckland beach yesterday afternoon.

The man missing is 19-year-old Hiran Joseph.

He went swimming with two others yesterday evening at Karioitahi Beach on the region’s southwest coast.

Two made it back to shore, however, Joseph remains missing.

A Police spokesperson said search efforts have been ongoing today with support from Police Land SAR and Surf Life Saving NZ.

“We are continuing to provide support to his family through this incredibly difficult period of time.”

Local iwi have also placed down a rāhui on recreational fishing and swimming from today until January 11.

It extends from directly in front of the surf club at Karioitahi Beach north to Hamilton’s Gap.