Emergency services are searching for a person who has gone missing at Karioitahi Beach on Auckland’s southwest coast.

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter, police Eagle, Coastguard and Surf Rescue are all scouring the area for the missing swimmer, a police spokesman said.

Three people were swimming at the beach near Waiuku when they got into difficulty.

Two of them made it back to shore, the police spokesman said, but one had been missing since about 7pm.

A spokesman for Westpac Rescue Helicopter confirmed to the Herald the service was on the scene but couldn’t provide any further details.