Police have released the name of the second person who died in a fiery two-vehicle crash in the South Taranaki town of Eltham last week.

Claire Teresa Joy Te Hiwi, 47, was the second person killed in the violent collision on SH3 in Eltham last month.

The crash left the stretch of highway closed for more than 11 hours as emergency services responded.

The other victim of the crash was 49-year-old dairy worker Janey Hardy.

Fonterra general manager for the Whareroa Lab team Michael Wink said Hardy was a valued member of the co-op for 12 years.

“The team are devastated by the loss but remember Janey as a fun, energetic and engaging teammate. She made those that worked with her smile.

“We are supporting her family and team through this tough time,” Wink said.

The Herald understands Hardy had celebrated her 49th birthday less than two weeks earlier.

The Dairy Workers Union wrote a tribute online to Hardy, who held several roles including department delegate and worksite women’s delegate.

“Some would say Janey belonged to any committee she could for social reasons; however, she didn’t do anything by halves and her mahi in all these committees was immense.

“She was a huge support to her fellow workmates and her beautiful soul was an absolute delight.

“Rest in Love Janey, you were one of a kind and I doubt I will ever come across anyone quite like you again in my lifetime.

“I feel so blessed to have known you.”

Police confirmed on Wednesday night that two people were involved in the crash, after earlier saying the number of occupants of one of the vehicles remained unclear.

“The Disaster Victim Identification Unit finished their assessment and found the drivers were the only people in the vehicles.

“Our thoughts are with the victims’ families at this incredibly difficult time,” police said.

A Taranaki farmer who drove past Wednesday morning’s deadly crash said the force caused one car to burst into flames and the other was flipped upside down on the other side of the road.

Peter Shearer told the Herald he drove past the crash on his way to work several hours after it happened and did not spend any time looking at the “morbid” site.

“There was a whole lot of debris spread out over the road,” Shearer said.

“One [car] had been burnt-out and the other one was upside down on the other side of the road.”

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said his thoughts are “absolutely with the families” of those affected by today’s tragedy.

He said the community was “incredibly close-knit” and the crash will be felt throughout the whole area.

“My thoughts also go out to the emergency services who had to be on that horrific scene,” Nixon said.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said one of the cars was engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived on the scene.

She described the fire as “well-involved” but said crews were able to extinguish it quickly.

A spokesperson for St John said it sent two ambulances to the scene after being notified at 5.50am.

An Eltham resident who worked at a local rest home said this tragedy will be felt throughout their community and this is one of the “worst things to happen in a long time”.