Lake Arizona Takimoana, 22, a local man, died after being shot in Nelson on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Nelson App

Police have released the name of the man who died after a shooting in Nelson this week.

Lake Arizona Takimoana, 22, a local man, died after being shot in Washington Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Mark Chenery said police extend their condolences to Takimoana's friends and whānau.

On Wednesday, Chenery said they have made positive progress in their investigation into the homicide.

"Police are satisfied the parties involved are known to each other and that there is minimal risk to the wider community," he said.

A nearby resident said they heard screaming and crying and watched people running off the property, one wearing a mask, before they sped away in two vehicles, the Nelson App reports.

Another woman said she heard a single gunshot around 1.15pm.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses who may have seen anything in the Washington Rd area on Tuesday from 12.45pm to 1.30pm.

"The investigation team would also be interested in hearing from people who have any CCTV footage of Washington Rd."

The homicide investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information

that could help with inquiries to contact Police via 105 and quote file

number 220222/7060, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.