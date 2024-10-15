Harley Whaanga appeared in the Wellington District Court this afternoon for sentencing. Photo / Monique Ford

Whaanga, a patched Mongrel Mob member with a tattoo across his face reading “chaindog” was seen driving at twice the speed limit on suburban roads in the minutes before the fatal incident, which happened in the Lower Hutt suburb of Naenae.

He drove onto Naenae Rd, a sealed suburban road in a residential area that is heavily housed. The speed limit is 50km/h.

Rani was standing on the road adjacent to the white paint marking the lane boundary of the road when Whaanga hit her with the car at a speed of 77-83km/h, as judged by the Serious Crash Unit.

“The victim was struck to her left side, with the speed of the collision causing her to launch onto the bonnet and windscreen of the vehicle, before she was vaulted over the vehicle, landing on the ground some 10-15 metres forward of the impact site,” the summary said.

Rani suffered “multiple traumatic injuries” and was found dead at the scene by first responders.

Police investigating the scene of the fatal hit and run on Naenae Rd on November 16. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A pathologist later confirmed Rani had suffered internal decapitation of her head from her spine, several spinal fractures, fractures in her wrist, tibia and fibula, and a transected aorta causing internal bleeding.

Whaanga continued driving at speed without making any attempt to stop or check on Rani’s injuries. He dumped the vehicle outside a nearby vacant property and was found by police eight days later.

Whaanga appeared before Judge Noel Sainsbury today having earlier pleaded guilty to driving dangerously causing death, failing to stop, driving while disqualified third or subsequent, and various theft and burglary-related charges.

Victim impact statements from Rani’s husband and two children were read out in court by representatives.

In one statement, Rani’s husband said the crash happened in front of him.

“I felt helpless as I was unable to help,” he said. “I still have flashbacks of this.

“I feel like I’m in a lifelong punishment and there are days when I do not feel like living.”

He explained the couple had arrived in New Zealand to see their son, who they had not seen in years.

One of the couple’s children also gave a statement saying he was having trouble believing his mother was gone.

Anita Rani was killed in a hit-and-run while visiting New Zealand from India.

“The actions of the man who did this has changed my life. This man needs to be punished,” he said.

In a third statement, Rani’s daughter said she was at home in India when she heard the news.

“I wish that I had not agreed to let [my mother] come to New Zealand.”

She said the incident had changed her father, who had secluded himself, now spending most of his time in his room, refusing to leave the house.

In sentencing, Judge Sainsbury laid out the facts of the case, saying Rani was “there to be seen” and there was “ample room on the road” before Whaanga hit her.

He said Whaanga’s offending was in the “highly dangerous category” compared to other offences under the same charge.

Judge Sainsbury was asked to discount Whaanga’s sentence for his remorse, saying he had received a letter written on Whaanga’s behalf saying he was truly sorry and wished he could go back in time and stop this even occurring.

But the judge said he had been given transcripts from prison phone calls made by Whaanga in November and December, which the judge declined to quote verbatim out of respect for Rani’s family.

The vehicle used in the hit-and-run was stolen. Photo / NZ Police

“It indicates in blunt and foul language he has no remorse. It makes vile, racist remarks about the deceased. It indicates an appalling lack of any sensitivity for what has happened to the deceased and to her family. It indicates showing a bit of remorse ‘just to get out’, which is a quote,” he said.

He refused to allow a discount for remorse.

He noted Whaanga had an “appalling” upbringing and had spoken of how his father was useless and didn’t have a job.

“As matters stand now Mr Whaanga does not see his own children and has never had a job,” Judge Sainsbury said.

He gave Whaanga a sentence of five and a half years in prison and a five-year disqualification from driving.

“You’ve spent a lot of your time in prison,” he said to Whaanga.

“What I hope is that at least in part behind some of those things you said was that stupidity of bravado.”

He encouraged Whaanga to try to turn his life around.

“If you don’t, there’s no change made, you’ll just simply be a life support for your addictions.”

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



