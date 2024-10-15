Meanwhile, her killer has been recorded on prison phone calls in the months after the crash making “vile, racist remarks” indicating in “blunt and foul language” he had no remorse for the death, a judge said.
Harley William John Whaanga, 37, appeared in the Wellington District Court this afternoon for sentencing, having earlier pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including those relating to the death of Indian woman Anita Rani, who was visiting New Zealand on November 16, 2023, when she was killed.
According to the summary of facts, Whaanga had been on a burglary spree the night before the crash, stealing multiple items and the car he killed Rani with.
Whaanga, a patched Mongrel Mob member with a tattoo across his face reading “chaindog” was seen driving at twice the speed limit on suburban roads in the minutes before the fatal incident, which happened in the Lower Hutt suburb of Naenae.
He drove onto Naenae Rd, a sealed suburban road in a residential area that is heavily housed. The speed limit is 50km/h.
Rani was standing on the road adjacent to the white paint marking the lane boundary of the road when Whaanga hit her with the car at a speed of 77-83km/h, as judged by the Serious Crash Unit.
“The victim was struck to her left side, with the speed of the collision causing her to launch onto the bonnet and windscreen of the vehicle, before she was vaulted over the vehicle, landing on the ground some 10-15 metres forward of the impact site,” the summary said.
Rani suffered “multiple traumatic injuries” and was found dead at the scene by first responders.
A pathologist later confirmed Rani had suffered internal decapitation of her head from her spine, several spinal fractures, fractures in her wrist, tibia and fibula, and a transected aorta causing internal bleeding.
Whaanga continued driving at speed without making any attempt to stop or check on Rani’s injuries. He dumped the vehicle outside a nearby vacant property and was found by police eight days later.
Whaanga appeared before Judge Noel Sainsbury today having earlier pleaded guilty to driving dangerously causing death, failing to stop, driving while disqualified third or subsequent, and various theft and burglary-related charges.
Victim impact statements from Rani’s husband and two children were read out in court by representatives.
In one statement, Rani’s husband said the crash happened in front of him.
“I felt helpless as I was unable to help,” he said. “I still have flashbacks of this.
“I feel like I’m in a lifelong punishment and there are days when I do not feel like living.”
He explained the couple had arrived in New Zealand to see their son, who they had not seen in years.
One of the couple’s children also gave a statement saying he was having trouble believing his mother was gone.
Judge Sainsbury was asked to discount Whaanga’s sentence for his remorse, saying he had received a letter written on Whaanga’s behalf saying he was truly sorry and wished he could go back in time and stop this even occurring.
But the judge said he had been given transcripts from prison phone calls made by Whaanga in November and December, which the judge declined to quote verbatim out of respect for Rani’s family.
“It indicates in blunt and foul language he has no remorse. It makes vile, racist remarks about the deceased. It indicates an appalling lack of any sensitivity for what has happened to the deceased and to her family. It indicates showing a bit of remorse ‘just to get out’, which is a quote,” he said.
He refused to allow a discount for remorse.
He noted Whaanga had an “appalling” upbringing and had spoken of how his father was useless and didn’t have a job.
“As matters stand now Mr Whaanga does not see his own children and has never had a job,” Judge Sainsbury said.