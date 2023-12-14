Parliament works under urgency while protests take over its lawns, safety concerns after mega-ferries project gets scrapped and why Israel’s becoming increasingly isolated on the world stage in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / Getty / NZHerald

By RNZ

Harley Whaanga can be named as the person accused of a hit-and-run in Naenae, Lower Hutt in November.

Lower Hutt woman Anita Rani, 62, died at the scene of the crash early on the morning of Thursday November 16.

Whaanga appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court today via video link.

He has been charged with 11 offences in relation to the crash.

The first charges filed were dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop to ascertain injury, and driving a vehicle while disqualified.

Other charges include car theft and unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition.

Whaanga has been remanded in custody and will next appear in court to enter his pleas in January.