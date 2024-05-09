New details emerge about the Ponsonby Road killer’s criminal past, Nicola Wilis teases her upcoming Budget and polar air sees temperatures plunge in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A highly synthetic opioid has been found in a second fake tablet, this time in Bay of Plenty, prompting the NZ Drug Foundation to offer free tests.

New Zealand’s dangerous drug warning system High Alert reported N-Desethyletonitazene was detected in a fake, blue, circular diazepam tablet in Wellington last month.

Now the substance has also been found in another blue tablet, presumed to be bromazolam, that was submitted to a drug-checking clinic in Bay of Plenty.

“This blue tablet was confirmed to contain N-Desethyletonitazene, with no bromazolam detected. It remains unknown how widely this substance is circulating, however, it has now been identified in the Wellington and Tauranga regions,” the High Alert website said.

N-Desethyletonitazene comes from a class of drugs known as nitazenes which may be linked to several deaths in New Zealand since 2022.

Pharmacological data suggests nitazenes have a potency similar to, and in some cases greater than, fentanyl. In 2022, a dozen people were hospitalised in 48 hours after overdosing on fentanyl in Masterton.

NZ Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said nitazenes were increasingly appearing in the global drug market.

“They are cheap, easy to manufacture, and are not regulated in many parts of the world, so they’ve inevitably ended up adulterating the drug supply. This is likely happening at various parts of the supply chain.”

The NZ Drug Foundation is making test strips for nitazenes available for free. Photo / NZ Drug Foundation

Bromazolam and diazepam are benzodiazepines which are often prescribed for anxiety or sleep.

Helm said people may buy benzodiazepines on the black market for reasons including recreation, because of dependence or addiction, or to self-medicate when they are unable to get a prescription.

“People buying benzos over the counter or on the street while travelling overseas should be particularly cautious, as these are often counterfeit and we’re seeing lots of adulteration overseas.”

The NZ Drug Foundation is unsure where the fake tablets detected in Tauranga and Wellington are from.

Helm said often they come directly from overseas.

“Unfortunately, nitazenes are appearing more often across the world and are often misrepresented as other drugs, so the trend is likely to continue.”

The growing number of nitazenes being sold as other drugs in Aotearoa has prompted the NZ Drug Foundation to make free test strips available, including free shipping.

To use the tests, people need to dilute a small amount of their drug in some water, then dip the test strip in and wait for the results. Photo / NZ Drug Foundation

Helm said they were mailed out in a discreet, plain envelope and were easy to use.

“People just need to dilute a small amount of their drug in some water, then dip the test strip in and wait for the results. We send detailed instructions with the strips, and have a video people can watch to help them too.”

A police spokesman said the detection of N-Desethyletonitazene in Wellington was not related to a police incident and there was not an associated investigation.

Police did not have anything further to add following the discovery of the drug in Tauranga.

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora was not aware of any related presentations or admissions at Wellington Hospital’s emergency department.

“We do, however, urge people to be vigilant about the medications they use, and to only take those that are prescribed directly to them”, a spokesman said.

