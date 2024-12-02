Dave’s Auckland-based brother Todd Wickenden said it was thought the boat capsized on November 21 but wasn’t spotted until days later.

“They were sailing down to Florida and had just got out of Charleston and something happened and it’s bloody flipped,” Todd told the Herald.

“We don’t know how or what has happened, it sucks.”

Brother Aaron said the circumstances of the tragic event would never be known.

“Unfortunately it’s an adventure Dave and Charlie take with them.”

One theory was the yacht had pitch-poled - in which a boat’s bow becomes buried in a wave, causing the stern to lift and the boat to flip forward.

Several television news channels reported on the recovery of the boat and the extensive search for the missing yachties.

Rescue crews searched by air and sea for more than three days but the bodies were not recovered. Planes, helicopters and boats were used and the Savannah Police Department’s Underwater Search and Rescue team also assisted.

“The decision to suspend a search is always difficult to make and never done lightly,” Commodore Jason Erickson of the Charleston Coastguard said in a press release.

Dave Wickenden's prized 50ft catamaran was found capsized 65 miles east of Brunswick, Georgia on November 24 with no crew on board. Photo / US Coast Guard

“When we send our rescue crews out, it is with great hope we can bring people home safely, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the missing boaters during this incredibly difficult time.”

Dave was an experienced yachtie with a Master Captain’s licence. He owned a charter company, Blue Therapy Charters, and skippered the sailing adventures himself on board Qori Inti.

The news of his death had left the Wickenden family in shock.

The former Aucklander was based in America but made frequent trips home to visit mother Toni, brothers Aaron, Todd and Dean, his father Paul in Australia and an extended family “that he loved so dearly and enjoyed spending time with”.

He also has an 11-year-old daughter, Kato, in New York, “who he loved with all his heart”.

David Wickenden (right) at the Commonwealth Games in Auckland in 1990. Photo / Supplied

Todd Wickenden said his brother was a talented sportsman who had boxed in the 1990 Commonwealth Games and had been captain of the Westlake Boys High School First XV.

He was heavily involved with the Old Blue Rugby Club NYC and still played rugby himself.

He founded the successful Kiwi Physical Therapy clinic in Manhattan, New York City and volunteered in the Dominican Republic alongside top New York orthopedic surgeon Dr John Kennedy.

“He has lived a pretty cool life,” Todd said.

In a heartfelt tribute, mother Toni Wickenden said her son would be missed by all who knew him: “Rest in peace Davey, you may have left us too soon, but your spirit, your heart and that trademark grin will stay with us forever.”

Todd and brother Aaron flew out to New York yesterday to attend a memorial service for Dave.

“There is going to be a big memorial service at the rugby club there and then we are having something to celebrate his life back here in January sometime,” Todd said.

#SAR: The @USCG suspended the search for 2 missing boaters 65 miles east of Brunswick, Georgia, Wednesday. Missing are 54-year-old David Wickenden and 60-year-old Charles Andrade, who went missing Sunday, from their capsized catamaran.

Press release: https://t.co/lxtougNxJJ — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 27, 2024

The daughters of Dave’s best friend Charles Andrade, also missing, paid tribute to the pair.

Natasha Biro told First Coast News Dave Wickenden had recently hosted their family on board the stricken boat.

“Dave gave us an incredible experience on the water,” Biro said. “He knew how to navigate the water, he knew the weather, he knew everything you could ever think of, he knew, you felt safe always.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.