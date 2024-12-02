Dave Wickenden (right) and best friend Charles Andrade on board Wickenden's luxury 44ft Lagoon Catamaran Qori Inti.
Former Commonwealth boxer David Wickenden and his best friend have been pronounced dead after Wickenden’s boat is found capsized on the east coast of America.
Extensive air and sea searches failed to locate the men and the search was called off after three days.
New Zealand-based mum pays tribute to her son with the “trademark grin”.
A New Zealand man on a sailing adventure along the east coast of America is presumed dead after his 50ft catamaran was found capsized with no one on board.
Talented Kiwi boxer, rugby player and businessman David “Dave” Wickenden, 54, had set out from Connecticut on his boat Qori Inti with best friend Charles Andrade, 60, in early November. The pair were taking the boat to the Florida Keys for winter.
The luxury boat was found on November 23 semi-submerged 104km off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia. Despite extensive searches, neither body has been recovered.
One theory was the yacht had pitch-poled - in which a boat’s bow becomes buried in a wave, causing the stern to lift and the boat to flip forward.
Several television news channels reported on the recovery of the boat and the extensive search for the missing yachties.
Rescue crews searched by air and sea for more than three days but the bodies were not recovered. Planes, helicopters and boats were used and the Savannah Police Department’s Underwater Search and Rescue team also assisted.
“The decision to suspend a search is always difficult to make and never done lightly,” Commodore Jason Erickson of the Charleston Coastguard said in a press release.
“When we send our rescue crews out, it is with great hope we can bring people home safely, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the missing boaters during this incredibly difficult time.”
Dave was an experienced yachtie with a Master Captain’s licence. He owned a charter company, Blue Therapy Charters, and skippered the sailing adventures himself on board Qori Inti.
The news of his death had left the Wickenden family in shock.
The former Aucklander was based in America but made frequent trips home to visit mother Toni, brothers Aaron, Todd and Dean, his father Paul in Australia and an extended family “that he loved so dearly and enjoyed spending time with”.
He also has an 11-year-old daughter, Kato, in New York, “who he loved with all his heart”.
Todd Wickenden said his brother was a talented sportsman who had boxed in the 1990 Commonwealth Games and had been captain of the Westlake Boys High School First XV.
He was heavily involved with the Old Blue Rugby Club NYC and still played rugby himself.
He founded the successful Kiwi Physical Therapy clinic in Manhattan, New York City and volunteered in the Dominican Republic alongside top New York orthopedic surgeon Dr John Kennedy.
“He has lived a pretty cool life,” Todd said.
In a heartfelt tribute, mother Toni Wickenden said her son would be missed by all who knew him: “Rest in peace Davey, you may have left us too soon, but your spirit, your heart and that trademark grin will stay with us forever.”
Todd and brother Aaron flew out to New York yesterday to attend a memorial service for Dave.
“There is going to be a big memorial service at the rugby club there and then we are having something to celebrate his life back here in January sometime,” Todd said.
