New Zealand

Myrtle rust ravaging East Cape, with ramarama dying and pōhutukawa infected for the first time

Pōhutukawa, pictured here at Langs Beach in Northland, are susceptible to myrtle rust. Photo / File

Michael Neilson
By:

Auckland, environment and Māori affairs reporter, NZ Herald

The first cases of mature native trees dying from myrtle rust have been recorded, with scientists warning localised extinctions could soon be a reality.

The "devastating" discovery, in a valley of ramarama on the North

