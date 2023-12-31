Hawke’s Bay enjoyed a mostly well-behaved night of New Year’s Eve revelry as the region ushered in 2024.
Crowds of hundreds of all ages packed Napier’s Soundshell and the surrounding beach areas along Marine Parade to watch performances from local acts and two fireworks displays.
The Relatives, Scarlett Eden, Riqi Harawira, Sneeky aka DjSoph, Jackson Plumpton and Floorless Dance Studio put on a show from 7pm until past midnight as the year ticked over.
A police spokeswoman said it was generally a very good night across Hawke’s Bay
“There was some alcohol-related disorder reported in Napier and Hastings – it was much like a busy weekend night though, with nothing significant to report,” the spokeswoman said.
In Waimarama specifically, police reported no issues although there were not big crowds either.
“Around 100 cars were stopped outside Waimarama Hall for breath testing and only one person was found to have excess breath alcohol,” the spokeswoman said.