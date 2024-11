Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's final pitch to voters, a new trial programme for maths in schools and blood cancer patients demand answers

A road on Auckland’s North Shore has been cordoned off after reports a person found two canisters of phosphorus.

Police were called to an address on Beach Rd in Murray’s Bay about 5.25pm after the discovery and assessed the items.

A police spokesperson said they had advised the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

“Cordons have been put in place and members of the public are advised to avoid the area,” police said.