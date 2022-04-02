Sarah-Jane Bayram (pictured during an earlier jump), died in a skydiving tragedy.

A British skydiver who suffered a catastrophic mid-air collision before being blown more than 1km out to sea to her death had expressed concern about the wind conditions shortly before boarding the flight.

And two others declined to take part in the jump for the same reason, the Herald on Sunday can reveal.

Senior parachutists believe Skydive Auckland should have had a rescue boat on standby for last month's sunset Muriwai Beach jump, saying the contingency may have saved Sarah-Jane Bayram's life.

They are also questioning whether some of the 43-year-old's fellow skydivers were properly equipped for the nine-person "speed star" formation attempt.

Rescuers who raced to Bayram's aid on a jet ski say she was purple, foaming from the nose and mouth, and appeared to have aspirated water as they performed CPR. Though a coroner is yet to rule on the cause of death, they believe she was still breathing when she hit the ocean and likely drowned.

Bayram's grieving father told the Herald on Sunday she loved the high-risk sport and often spoke of the spectacular views over Parakai.

He was still "shell shocked" and only just beginning to process her death.

"Each day blends into another. It's more difficult now than it was two weeks ago. The more you think about it the more you remember.

"I suppose it could have been avoided, no doubt. We'll just have to wait for things to take their course."

Sarah-Jane Bayram (pictured in a previous jump), died in a skydiving accident over Muriwai in February.

The death is the third in three years linked to the Parakai-based skydiving and training operation. Industry sources say the spate of fatalities raises questions about safety and training standards.

There are calls for a formal audit by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

"I feel it was a completely preventable tragedy, that's what makes me so angry," a source said.

"There are loads of people who want to talk but are too scared to.

"It needs to stop. There is no need for people to die."

Friends of Sarah-Jane Bayram pay tribute at a Māori blessing ceremony at Muriwai Beach days after she died in a skydiving accident last month. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

But the companies are defending their safety record, with Skydive Auckland CEO and director Tony Green saying there was only a "one in a million chance of death" from parachuting.

You were more likely to die mountain biking or fishing from rocks, he said.

Though any accident was worrying and would be investigated, there was always an element of risk. He said the three fatalities all involved certified parachutists who were responsible for observing aviation safety rules.

Green expected skydiving operators would review protocols around beach landings and water jumps in light of the tragedy.

"Lightning striking twice is not uncommon.

"I probably won't even entertain beach jumps again."

Skydive Auckland CEO and director Tony Green says there's only a "one-in-a-million chance of death" from parachuting. Photo / Supplied

The Herald on Sunday has learned Bayram voiced concerns about "strong winds" to a friend shortly before boarding the plane.

Two other skydivers who were offered spots on the same jump declined, also citing the gusty easterly breeze.

One of them, a good friend of Bayram, told the Herald on Sunday: "It was windy, blowing off-shore. If something goes wrong you're going to be blown out to sea."

The parachutist - who witnessed Bayram plummeting - was surprised no rescue boat had been arranged, or local surf lifesavers alerted to the event.

The CAA says there is no such requirement for recreational beach landings, but sources say standby rescue boats are best practice for descents into or near open water and common at some drop zones.

A Herald on Sunday investigation has revealed that the three latest deaths all involved recent graduates from the New Zealand Skydiving School who had trained at Skydive Auckland's shared Parakai facilities.

The accidents have sparked concerns about whether thrill-seeking graduates are properly equipped to make split-second decisions during dangerous high-altitude jumps where there is little margin for error.

Jack Creane, 27, was fatally injured during a solo skydive at Parakai, Auckland in March 2019. Photo / Supplied

Irish national Jack Creane, 27, died in March 2019 after crash landing at Parakai shortly after graduating from the course.

Theo Williams, 21, died in March last year after a hard landing in Tauranga. He had trained at Parakai and recently graduated.

And Bayram died three weeks ago. The young man involved in the collision with her at upwards of 200km/h was also a recent graduate.

Theo Williams, 21, died in a skydiving accident in Tauranga in March last year. The accident remains under investigation. Photo / Supplied

Jack Creane's ashes are released during a tribute jump for the dead skydiver over Parakai in March 2019. Photo / Supplied

A seasoned parachutist said in his opinion some people onboard Bayram's plane were "relatively novice".

Though video of the incident has been secured by police, the source understood the man involved in the collision had been trying to reach the formation at high speed when the catastrophic impact occurred.

The source was aware of other recent skydiving incidents involving broken bones and hospital admissions.

The latest deaths suggested problems at a senior leadership level which could affect culture and safety, a skydiver with years of industry experience told the Herald on Sunday on.

"If you have people with egos that becomes dangerous.

"If they install the wrong mindset into young skydivers, you're setting the timer on a bomb that's going to go off in a year or two.

"It's an environment that does not bode well if you make mistakes."

Creane suffered fatal injuries on a 13,000ft Skydive Auckland jump on March 15, 2019.

In a new revelation, his sister Abby says just two months before the accident, her brother nearly died during a wing suit jump after losing control in a terrifying high speed spin.

In a message to his sister accompanied by a video of the incident, Creane wrote he had been "15 seconds off dying".

The incident was not reported to the CAA but is now being reviewed after the Herald on Sunday brought it to the attention of investigators.

Abby said she was alarmed to learn there were now three deaths linked to either the skydiving company or school, which in her opinion suggested a pattern.

"Skydiving is actually a very safe sport. For three people to die in the last few years, that's huge."