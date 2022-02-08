Convicted murderer Timothy Taylor appeared by video link at the Christchurch District Court today. Photo / George Heard

Convicted murderer Timothy Taylor has denied breaching his parole with what the police say were repeated visits to Christchurch's red light district on Manchester St.

Taylor was jailed for the 2000 murder of Lisa Blakie whose body was found beneath a boulder near Porters Pass, inland Canterbury.

He was released on parole under strict conditions in April last year, but in December was charged with breaching his release conditions because of 13 alleged visits to Christchurch's red light district when he was supposed to be at work.

Ten of the visits were said to be recorded on security cameras.

He appeared before the Parole Board early last month to consider his recall to prison - a move Taylor did not oppose.

The board decided there was an "undue risk to community safety" and recalled him to prison. He will undergo a psychological assessment before his next appearance before the board in May.

He appeared by video link at the Christchurch District Court today in a hearing before Judge Peter Rollo.

Defence counsel Pip Hall QC indicated the not guilty plea and Judge Rollo remanded Taylor to appear again on March 8 by video-link from the prison. The case will go to trial before a judge alone. Taylor remains in custody, serving more of his sentence.