Timothy Taylor was convicted of the February 2000 murder of Lisa Blakie, pictured. Photo / supplied

Timothy Taylor was convicted of the February 2000 murder of Lisa Blakie, pictured. Photo / supplied

Murder parolee Timothy David Taylor has pleaded guilty to breaching his parole terms with repeated visits to a Christchurch prostitute.

He admitted the breach in the Christchurch District Court today but has been convicted and discharged by Judge Raoul Neave - through his recall to prison he has effectively served his sentence already.

Taylor was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering Lisa Blakie in February 2000. The 20-year-old was killed as she hitchhiked from Christchurch to Greymouth. Her body was found on Waitangi Day, weighted down by a boulder in the river near Arthur's Pass.

Taylor was released from Christchurch Men's Prison on April 7, 2021, subject to conditions imposed by the Parole Board.

Each week, under his "green status" at the Salisbury Street Foundation's reintegration programme, he would submit weekend proposals for activities with approved sponsors.

He was given approval to transport himself to and from his sponsors' houses once he had secured employment.

He was also subject to electronic monitoring by GPS. A review of his GPS movements, as a check on his compliance with his conditions, showed he had been deviating on approved outings.

He admitted deviating to the known red light district in Manchester St, and admitted that he was seeking out the services of the same prostitute.

For failing to comply with the rules of the Salisbury Foundation programme, he was "exited" from the programme.

Taylor, 52, originally denied the breach but defence counsel Pip Hall QC said he pleaded guilty when he appeared at a case review hearing today.

Hall said Taylor had been recalled to prison on an interim basis on December 10, and was finally recalled in early January. He was next due to be considered by the Parole Board on May 23.

"He's been effectively sentenced by the recall," said Judge Neave. The five-month recall to prison was the equivalent of a 10-month term, which was beyond the maximum sentence available for the breach.