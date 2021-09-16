Murder charge laid in Manurewa homicide: Family 'relieved' with police progress

A man has been arrested after a teenager's body was found in Manurewa on Saturday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The family of a teenager found dead in Manurewa are "relieved and happy" the homicide investigation has led to an arrest.

A man, 23, has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old girl's body was found in McVilly Rd on the afternoon of Saturday, September 11.

She has yet to be publicly identified because her family have applied for interim name suppression through the coroner's office.

The man accused of her murder is expected to appear in Manukau District Court this afternoon.

The family are "pretty relieved that police have made some progress with who they think might have been involved", a spokesperson told the Herald.

"Not just talking about the community around the [Manurewa] Marae but also the whole community of Manurewa, there's a sense of relief the police have made some progress.

"We knew her when she was at school, [it's] tragic the circumstances in which she was found and tragic in the sense she was only still very young.

"As a whānau we've tried as hard as we can to provide a whole lot of wraparound support [to the victim's family] in terms of kai, food parcels ... and also with the blessing at the site."

Manurewa Marae chair Rangi McLean thanked the police for the support provided to the 16-year-old's family.

"The help they gave to immediate family and to us, to bless the land and to carry out the kaupapa of the Māori world, and also the help they have given to the marae and ... and wider community."

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said the victim was extremely loved by her family and friends and they were "absolutely devastated" by what had happened to her.

"Their welfare is a priority for police and we are working to support them during this difficult time along with Victim Support.

"We also want to acknowledge this incident was extremely upsetting to the Manurewa and wider Counties Manukau community and while the arrest today does not change the outcome, we hope it offers some degree of reassurance to the community."

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to her death.

The victim was described by her family as "a very beautiful butterfly".

They told the Herald she was full of life, easily made friends and had a love of animals.