Middlemore Hospital’s public plea, Christmas mayhem hits Auckland airport and why Christmas dessert might be a bit pricier this year in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

A prisoner has been charged with murder after fatally stabbing a fellow inmate and injuring another yesterday.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said police were notified of a serious incident inside the Auckland South Corrections Facility men’s prison in Wiri at about 11.40am.

“One man was found unresponsive and was worked on by medical staff, but sadly he died at the scene.

“Another man has been injured and transported to hospital in a serious condition.”

The 47-year-old charged with murder is due to appear in the Manukau District Court next Friday. He is also charged with one count of wounding.

Adkin said the surviving victim remains in hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

Multiple sources have told the Herald the stabbing occurred in the prison kitchen.

More to come