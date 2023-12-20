Coromandel locals party in the streets as holidaymakers return, Nicola Willis holds the former finance minister accountable and disposable vapes go up in smoke under new regulations in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An emergency incident is unfolding at a privately run men’s prison in South Auckland.

A police spokesman confirmed they were responding to an incident on Kiwi Tamaki Rd in Wiri, the address for the Auckland South Corrections Facility.

The prison, which can hold up to 960 men, is operated by private company Serco under an agreement with the Department of Corrections.

The Herald has approached Serco, as well as Corrections and St John Ambulance, for comment.

- More to come



