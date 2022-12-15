Darcy Strickland died after being found injured outside a Flaxmere house in October. Photo / Supplied

One of two men accused of murdering “gentle giant” Darcy Strickland can now be named.

Name suppression was lifted for Alizaye Kireka Windzar Todd, 19, when the case was discussed in the High Court at Napier today.

Todd and another man, aged 22, were charged with murder after Strickland died in Flaxmere, Hastings, two months ago.

Strickland was found injured outside a house in Ramsay Cres, Flaxmere just before midnight on October 13. He died at the scene.

Todd also faces a charge of injuring with intent in relation to the alleged assault of a woman in the same incident that led to Strickland’s death.

Justice Francis Cooke continued name suppression for the 22-year-old accused.

Both remain in custody until a case review hearing on February 24.

Strickland was described as a gentle giant in a family tribute after his death.



