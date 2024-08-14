Advertisement
Mum shocked at Canterbury school’s response after son allegedly beaten unconscious by classmate

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Ashburton College. Photo / Ashburton Guardian

An investigation is underway at a Canterbury school after a year 9 student was allegedly beaten unconscious by a fellow classmate.

The boy’s family has reported the attack to police while Ashburton College says the behaviour was “completely unacceptable”.

Principal Simon Coleman told the Herald they supported the family’s decision to go to police.

“It’s with regret that I confirm an incident took place on Friday between two year 9 students, resulting in one being admitted to Ashburton Hospital,” Coleman said.

Ashburton College says the assault is unacceptable. Photo / Ashburton Guardian
“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and goes against everything the school stands for.”

The alleged attack occurred on Friday during the last period.

The victim, a 14-year-old boy, claimed it was triggered when a classmate started hurling slurs at him.

The victim was allegedly “climbed on top of” and punched repeatedly, before falling on the floor where he was kicked to the point of unconsciousness.

He was then taken to hospital by school staff in a wheelchair. A teacher called the boy’s mother informing her “Your son has been hurt”.

“They made it sound like some kind of accident, like he had fallen,” said his mother.

“When I got to the hospital, we saw his condition and knew it was serious.”

The victim wasn’t able to open either of his eyes. He suffered a left orbital fracture, a minor neck injury and a concussion.

“It’s the worst thing I’ve come across in my life, I can’t get the picture out of my head,” his mother said.

Doctors later told the mother her boy was unconscious for “at least 10 minutes”.

Coleman said the incident took place in a small space off the main classroom, which meant “it took time” for the teacher to intervene.

“I can’t go into detail out of respect for the privacy of those involved,” he said.

The boy accused of the assault was sent home. It is not yet known if he will be suspended or expelled.

“We are following our school discipline process in responding to this incident,” Coleman said.

The school has reported the incident to the Ministry of Education while the boy’s family has reported it to police.

Ministry of Education’s Hautū Te Tai Runga (South Leader) Nancy Bell said they will provide support to the school if needed.

“The college informed us of an incident and is currently following their internal processes to address it and support those involved,” said Bell.

In a statement provided to the Herald, a police spokesperson said they were looking into the incident.

“Police are making enquiries following a report of an assault at a local school on Friday 9 August and the school are providing assistance,” they said.

The victim’s mother said she was disheartened by the school’s initial response.

“It is unacceptable, my son should be safe at school,” she said.

The incident follows a string of bullying events at the school. Late last year, two schoolyard fights were caught on video.

The video shows a fight between a group of Ashburton College students on school grounds. Image / Supplied
There was also a review into bullying claims at the school in 2022.

