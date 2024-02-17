Voyager 2023 media awards
New Zealand / Crime

Mum of ram-raiding teenager despairs over social service Monopoly game reform plan

Rachel Maher
By
4 mins to read
The 15-year-old has allegedly stolen nearly 40 cars and committed approximately 20 ram raids. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A mother says she’s at her wits’ end over the lack of punishment for her car-thieving, ram-raiding teenage son, whose rehabilitation involves hours playing Monopoly at a social service centre.

The woman, who wishes to

