Police say SH2 has been blocked at Lower Hutt because of a crash. Photo / File

State Highway 2 (SH2) at Lower Hutt is down to one lane after a multiple-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Police are responding to the crash on SH2 between Grounsell Cres and Tirohanga Rd after being alerted to it at about 3.40pm.

They said the road could be down to one lane for some time, and asked motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the right lane was blocked, and asked vehicles to pass with care.