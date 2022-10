Emergency services are responding to a serious single vehicle crash on Gardiners Rd, Ashburton. Photo / File

Emergency services are rushing to the site of a single-vehicle crash which has left multiple people with serious injuries in Ashburton tonight.

The accident on Gardiners Rd was reported just after 7.30pm.

Multiple people are reported to have serious injuries, police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

MORE TO COME