Multiple injuries in five-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Tirau

Five people have been injured, one seriously, in a five-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Tirau.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash between Momona Rd and Paparamu Rd about 12.30pm.
A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene and treated one person with serious injuries, one person with moderate injuries, and three people with minor injuries.
All have been taken to Waikato Hospital.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Northbound traffic is being diverted down State Highway 27 and southbound traffic is stopped.