Emergency services were called to the serious crash near Havelock North. Photo Warren Buckland

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on St Georges Road, Havelock North.

Police said at least three vehicles were involved and several people have been injured in the 4.30pm accident.

Traffic management has been put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit will conduct a scene examination.

