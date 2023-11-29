Multiple houses on fire in Māngere Bridge, homes evacuated

A massive fire has destroyed multiple houses in Māngere Bridge early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Firefighters from across Auckland are attempting to control a large blaze on Coronation Rd in Māngere Bridge.

At least four structures have been completely destroyed and multiple houses have been evacuated.

Emergency services were first called just before 3am to the blaze, which is close to the BP and church opposite Black Bridge Reserve.

Crews attending include those from Māngere, Onehunga, Mount Roskill, Papatoetoe, Ōtāhuhu, Remuera, Balmoral, Ellerslie, Avondale, Auckland City and Ōtara.

Several road blocks were in place manned by fire and police.

At least four structures have been destroyed by the blaze. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Gareth Lewis said multiple calls had come in from 2.58am about a house fire in the suburb.

“On arrival, we found multiple houses well involved in fire,” he said.

Just after 5am the blaze was at a third alarm, with 14 fire trucks in attendance including three ladder trucks and three specialist appliances.

Everyone was accounted for and fire investigators were attending.

A photographer at the scene said the fire was behind and to the west of the church at 148 Coronation Rd, Siasi Tokaikolo ‘ia Kalaisi - ‘Api ko Nasaleti.

However the church did not appear to be damaged. He could not see if firefighters were protecting the building.

Fourteen fire trucks attended the job from around Auckland, with some crews battling to protect neighbouring houses from the huge fire. Photo / Hayden Woodward

When he arrived a fire service ladder truck was blasting water from the air.

Multiple families on Kamaka Rd had left their homes as they were close to the fire and fire crews were protecting properties on Koru St close to the blaze.

Dozens of neighbours were standing around watching. He could hear three or four small explosions or bangs and thick smoke was drifting over Māngere.

Roads have been cordoned off and homes evacuated as firefighters work. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It’s the second major fire in the city overnight, with thirteen fire trucks attending an earlier blaze at a refuse station on Auckland’s North Shore.

The fire at the North Shore Refuse Transfer Station in Rosedale was called in around 8.30pm. Crews attended for several hours, Lewis said, and the fire has now been extinguished.

Fire investigators have also attended the scene.

More to come.



