Thirteen fire appliances are battling a blaze at the North Shore Refuse Transfer Station in Auckland's Pinehill. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Firefighters are tonight fighting a blaze on Auckland’s North Shore, believed to be the location of a refuse station.

The Herald understands Fenz received multiple calls about 8.30pm to the North Shore Refuse Transfer Station.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said upon arrival the fire was well-involved and has since been upgraded to a third alarm.

Thirteen fire appliances are in attendance, including one ladder truck and three specialist appliances.

“Work to contain the fire is still ongoing,” they said.

Eight stations across Auckland are responding to the blaze: Albany, Takapuna, East Coast Bays, Auckland City, West Harbour, Birkenhead, Avondale and Otahuhu.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to the premises on Rosedale Rd, Albany, after receiving a request for assistance from Fenz at 8.30pm.

“At this time Fenz are the lead agency and should be approached for any further comment,” they said.

The Herald understands a police roadblock is in place.