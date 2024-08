Arrests made in Mt Wellington stabbing, PM pays respects to Māori King Tūheitia and 48 Palestinians dead in recent Israel bombing in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A four vehicle crash on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway is causing lengthy delays this afternoon.

The crash occurred on the Northwestern Motorway near Grey Lynn between the St Lukes Road on-ramp and the Newton Road off-ramp.

Police were called to the scene just before lunchtime around 11.55am.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is reporting SH16 is closed to citybound traffic at this stage.