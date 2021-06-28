Multi-vehicle crash, bus breakdown causing delays on Auckland's Southern Motorway

Motorists on the Southern Motorway are being warned to expect delays. Photo / NZTA

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking a Southern Motorway lane this afternoon with Auckland motorists warned to expect delays.

The crash is blocking the right southbound lane before the Ellerslie-Panmure off-ramp.

"Pass the scene with care and expect delays until this crash can be cleared by police."

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 3:40PM

Meanwhile a bus breakdown is blocking the left southbound lane on the Southern Motorway this afternoon near the Grafton Rd overbridge.

Motorists are asked to pass with care and expect delays.

A bus breakdown is blocking a southbound lane on the Southern Motorway this afternoon. Photo / NZTA