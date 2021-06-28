Multi-vehicle crash, bus breakdown causing delays on Auckland's Southern Motorway

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking a Southern Motorway lane this afternoon with Auckland motorists warned to expect delays.
The crash is blocking the right southbound lane before the Ellerslie-Panmure off-ramp.
"Pass the scene with care and expect delays until this crash can be cleared by police."
Meanwhile a bus breakdown is blocking the left southbound lane on the Southern Motorway this afternoon near the Grafton Rd overbridge.
Motorists are asked to pass with care and expect delays.