Motorists are warned to expect delays. Photo / NZTA

A multi-car crash is blocking southbound lanes on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway.

The crash happened just after 5pm near the Hastie Ave footbridge. Emergency services are responding and motorists are asked to slow down through the area and expect delays.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 5:25PM

Earlier, a crash blocked the right northbound lane on the Southwestern just prior to the Coronation Rd off-ramp about 3.40pm, causing significant delays for motorists.