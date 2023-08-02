More than 1000 kids took part on the second day of the Tough Guy & Gal Challenge at Kumeū. Photo / Michael Craig

More than 1000 kids took part on the second day of the Tough Guy & Gal Challenge at Kumeū. Photo / Michael Craig

“I am a weak, ephemeral creature made of mud and dream. But I feel all the powers of the universe whirling within me,” wrote celebrated Greek author Nikos Kazantzakis.

He may have had Kiwis in mind when he penned those lines, inspiration for the thousand or so primary school kids that slipped, squelched and slopped their way around the Kumeū Showgrounds on the second day of the Tough Guy and Gal Challenge, a five-day obstacle-race series for mud-lovers from 5 to 85.

Image 1 of 18 :

“It’s really cool for kids’ confidence and self-esteem and even the non-athletic kids are so proud of themselves,” said Murray Fleming, general manager of Event Promotions, the company behind the test of endurance.

“It’s the second year at Kumeū: it has spectacular facilities - one of the better venues in the country,” Fleming said.

Kumeū has hot showers, toilets, changing rooms and covered areas for gathering in addition to the 32 hectares of boggy paddock. At most other venues, competitors shower in mobile facilities that follow the circus around.

The Challenge started 22 years ago with one race for adults only in Rotorua. Four hundred and forty mud-loving athletes turned up that year and the event has grown in popularity with 23 venues and more than 25,000 taking part.

Pukekohe has been added to the calendar this year with the Challenge at the Showgrounds in mid-September. “For the South Auckland kids to have a go,” Fleming said.

“For adults it’s mostly about team building. 70 per cent are corporate, gym or club teams. It’s a wonderful way to have fun with your mates in a physical and active way.”

Or, as another author E.E. Cummings wrote, “The world is mud-luscious and puddle-wonderful.”