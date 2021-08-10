Mt Ruapehu looking good for visitors after heavy snow fall in central North Island

Up to 40cm of snow fell on Mt Ruapehu during Monday night's wild weather. Photo / Sami Wiggins

The "storm of the season" has generously topped up Mt Ruapehu's ski fields with snow as crews work around the clock to get the fields ready for visitors.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Jono Dean said about 40cm fell in Monday night's heavy snowfall.

"We have seen wind drifts of up to 1 metre in other parts of the resort. With still 11 weeks to go, this sets the season up really well."

Turoa was open on Tuesday with limited facilities and Whakapapa was on hold because of strong winds.

Crews at Mt Ruapehu are getting set for the next front to come through on Friday and Saturday, which Dean says looked like it could be the sequel to Monday's storm of the season.

"The team at Whakapapa and Tūroa ask for our guests' patience while we ensure they can safely prepare for their arrival and enjoy the new snow.

"It is likely we will be cleaning up for the coming two days prior to the next top up scheduled for Friday."

For information on what's happening, conditions and which ski fields are open, visit www.mtruapehu.com.