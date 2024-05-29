Five dead in horrific crash near Hamilton, why a group of uni students are refusing to pay rent and Robert de Niro fires up against Donald Trump. Video / AP / NZHerald

Nine gang-affiliated prisoners at Auckland’s Mt Eden Corrections Facility are facing internal charges after assaulting three rival inmates during an unprovoked brawl.

Mt Eden prison general manager Dian Paki told the Herald the three prisoners were attacked in the prison’s day room when the brawl broke out yesterday morning.

“The incident started when one prisoner assaulted another prisoner in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack. Other prisoners tried to defend the prisoner being assaulted while others began assaulting two other prisoners,” Paki said.

A staff member at the prison, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald members of rival gangs the Mongrel Mob and Black Power joined forces to attack three members of the Comancheros gang during the altercation.

Paki said staff responded quickly to bring the incident under control.

“I commend them for their bravery and professionalism in what was a challenging and dangerous situation.”

Prisoners involved in the assault were attended to by on-site health staff and one prisoner, a Comancheros gang member, travelled off-site for further medical assessment, but returned to the prison later in the day.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed the injured prisoner was not stabbed, but could not provide any information on the injuries he suffered.

No other injuries were recorded.

A police spokesperson confirmed they are aware of the altercation “involving several people” at Mt Eden prison about 9.10am on Tuesday.

Police said no charges have yet been laid, however inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“No assault or violent behaviour is tolerated, and any prisoner who resorts to this behaviour will be held to account,” Paki said.

“This may be through internal misconduct charges, a change in security classification, or referral to police for consideration of criminal prosecution.”

Mt Eden is a remand prison, meaning most of the men there have been charged with an offence but have not been convicted.

Paki said it is a complex and challenging environment, which holds some of New Zealand’s most dangerous people.

“Over 75 per cent of the prison population have convictions for violence in their offending histories, and more than 90 per cent have had a lifetime diagnosis of a mental health or substance use disorder. Gang members are also disproportionately identified as responsible for assaults in prison,” Paki said.

“The reality is that the risk of violence is something we cannot eliminate entirely, but we are constantly working to achieve the safest environment possible for staff and prisoners. We have invested significantly in training and tools to keep our people safe. This includes tactical skills, such as de-escalation, through to the introduction of stab resistant body armour and the expanded use of pepper spray.”

The anonymous Mt Eden prison staff member described the conditions at the prison as “tough”.

“A lot of people don’t realise how tough this job is until you are here.

“I was hospitalised in one of these fights in the past... Whenever this stuff happens, some people leave and others stay.”

In December a prisoner at the facility was repeatedly stabbed in a frenzied attack using an improvised weapon.

The victim suffered multiple puncture wounds from an improvised weapon, Paki said. He was taken to hospital, but returned to the prison the same day after he received medical clearance.

The situation inside the prison reflects Corrections’ long-standing staffing woes, the boss of a union representing Corrections officers said after the stabbing.

Corrections Association president Floyd du Plessis said the facility was on a restricted roster, meaning measures were being taken to allow it to operate with fewer staff.

