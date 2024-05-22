Ōtaki MP Tim Costley has declared ownership of a family home, two rental properties and a flat. Photo / David Haxton

The list of all the pecuniary interests and other specified interests of members of Parliament has been released – and reveals several members own property in Kāpiti.

Parliament’s pecuniary interest list covers 14 areas that members must declare.

Those are company directorships and controlling interests, interests in companies and business entities, employment, interests in trusts, organisations and trusts seeking government funding, real property, retirement schemes, managed investment schemes, debts owed to the member, debts owed by a member, overseas travel, gifts, discharged debts, and payments for activities.

National’s Ōtaki MP Tim Costley, who is the MP for the area spanning Paraparaumu to Foxton Beach, declared he owned a family home in Waikanae, two rental properties in Palmerston North and a flat in Wellington.

He also declared he had an interest in Bluebottle Property Ltd, and beneficial interests in the RV Shankleton Trust as a trustee and beneficiary, the Costley Family Trust as a trustee and beneficiary, and the Missing Wingman Trust (RNZAF) as a trustee.

Costley, who was in the Air Force, declared two retirement schemes – the Defence Force Superannuation Scheme and Mercer KiwiSaver.

He also declared that he had a mortgage taken out through ANZ Bank.

Labour's finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds declared two gifts of sporting event tickets and hospitality. Photo /Mark Mitchell

Labour’s Mana MP Barbara Edmonds, who is the MP for Paekākāriki and Raumati as well as Porirua, declared she owned two family homes, one in Porirua and one in Auckland.

Like Costley, Edmonds also had a mortgage taken out through ANZ Bank.

She declared two gifts – match tickets and hospitality from the women’s basketball team Tokomanawa Queens and match tickets and hospitality from Moana Pasifika Rugby.

Three other MPs own property within the district.

Former prime minister and Labour’s Remutaka MP Chris Hipkins declared he owned a residential property in Raumati South through a superannuation trust.

Tākuta Ferris, who is Te Pāti Māori’s MP for Te Tai Tonga, the Māori electorate that covers the South Island, Chatham Islands and parts of Wellington, declared he owned two properties in Kāpiti.

Both are in Ōtaki Beach, with one being a family home and the other a rental property.

Labour list MP Camilla Belich declared she owned a family home in Waikanae Beach.