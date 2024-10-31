MP Jamie Arbuckle on his ‘darkest day’ and ‘doing the right thing’

“Because I brought issues that needed to be resolved.
“If you’re going to remember me for anything, what I want to say is I was proud that I stood up for my constituents ... I will no longer be a councillor, but looking back I can always say that I stood up for issues that I believed in, and we got results.”
He had always been vocal about closed-to-public workshops, once choosing to boycott them in protest. He also resigned as deputy chairperson of a council committee in 2015 over issues with “how things were debated”, he said.
But through this, he was never unpopular with voters, always polling at the top of the Blenheim ward.
There were plenty of lighter moments during his council career too.
Like the time he showed up to council after being given a “golden shower” from a horse.
New horse, Jane, had urinated on him right before a council meeting, he said.
“When I first came to council I was really involved in harness racing.
“I used to go to Waterlea Racecourse in the morning. What I used to do was take all my good clothing with me ... you almost come off the track and would have to get dressed and drive straight to council.
“There’s no facilities, like, you know, showers or anything. I will always remember sitting in here [chambers] with that happening.”
Achievements he was proud of included watching the small townships programme grow, the Renwick dog park opening, introducing a public forum and that he had “stayed loyal to himself” through it all.
“I believe that I was doing the right thing and raising the right issues,” he said.
As promised, his council salary since becoming an MP had been donated to charities such as Marlborough Foodbank, the Salvation Army, REAP Marlborough, Marlborough Four Paws, the Flaxbourne Heritage Centre, Alzheimers Marlborough and Barnardos.
“Obviously around the last year there was the hoo-ha about doing both roles,” he said.
“I wanted to be able to do that, to be able to say to my constituents who voted for me in 2023 that I was still here to do their job.”
He thanked his wife Sally, also a district councillor, for her support.