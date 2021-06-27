Moutoa floodgates come close to opening to ease swollen Manawatū River

Manawatū River water are rising fast behind the floodgates at Moutoa.

It's a close call whether Horizons regional council will open the floodgates at Moutoa to ease a swollen and raging Manawatū River today, with millimetres influencing a final decision.

But the latest information from Horizons Regional Council staff who are monitoring Manawatū River levels is that an opening of the Moutoa floodgates is now unlikely.

Horizons acting river management group manager Craig Grant said council's gate crew will remain in place until at least later this afternoon as 3-5 mm per hour of rain was predicted for the next few hours.

The Manawatū River was expected to peak at 8.57m today. The floodgates at Moutoa are opened when the river reaches more than 8.6m.

"The Manawatū River at teachers' college peaked at 4.9m at 3am this morning. A secondary peak at this site is expected later today, but will be lower than this morning's," he said.

"Modelling based on the most recent forecast shows that the Moutoa floodgates trigger point of 8.6m won't be reached."

"Hydraulic modelling shows the peak in about three hours' time will be close to 8.57 metres."

"Our aim is to maintain as much flow downstream as possible to keep channel capacity and ensure sediment disposition is minimised."

"Continuous monitoring of forecasts and modelling will occur throughout the day, however we are expecting to see river levels fall after lunchtime."

"Decisions have been supported by our monitoring network. It is great to see our infrastructure assets such as stop banks, pump stations and monitoring gauges performing well throughout this event."

"NZTA advises that State Highway 56 at Ōpiki spillway is closed and ask anyone commuting throughout the region checks Waka Kotahi NZTA's journey planner at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic before travelling."

The floodgates at Moutoa are monitored by Horizons Regional Council staff.

"Please also check with your local city and districts council with regards to surface flooding and any other rain event activities."

Horowhenua District Council is asking LEVIN, SHANNON and TOKOMARU RESIDENTS to reduce or stop using water immediately.

"Due to the most recent rainfall event, our water treatment plants are struggling to effectively treat the muddy river water for our drinking water supplies.

"We're asking the community to rally together as a team to reduce water use."

Ways to conserve water:

- If it's yellow, let it mellow

- Don't do your dishes

- Don't use your dishwasher

- Don't use your washing machine

- Don't use your bath

- Don't shower, or shower sparingly

- If you shower, take a bucket with you to fill your toilet up for flushing

More water saving tips can be found on the Ministry of Health website. Search "saving water during water shortage".

Council's Emergency Management Team are working in the background to contact businesses, schools and vulnerable residents.

Updates will be available via the council's Facebook page.

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz

Updates will also be posted to the Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz