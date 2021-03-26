Website of the Year

New Zealand

Mount Maunganui man in tears over Tauranga City Council's elder housing plan

7 minutes to read
Bay of Plenty Times
By: Emma Houpt

For 78-year-old Claus Ottesen, the hardest thing about leaving his Pitau Rd home would be saying goodbye to his beloved rescue cat.

The Mount Maunganui man is one of 45 elderly tenants who may be

