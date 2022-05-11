Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Mount Maunganui car crash: Man jumps back into garage to dodge out-of-control car

3 minutes to read
The moment a car crashed into the fence of a Mount Maunganui property, nearly hitting the owner. Photo / Supplied

The moment a car crashed into the fence of a Mount Maunganui property, nearly hitting the owner. Photo / Supplied

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

The moment a man narrowly dodged an out-of-control car as it smashed through a metal fence and into his brick house has been caught on camera.

Mount Maunganui resident Bill Biehler said he was in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.