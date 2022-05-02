Police confirmed four people died following a collision between two vehicles on Tāneatua Rd, Tāneatua on Sunday. Photo / Google Maps

Police confirmed four people died following a collision between two vehicles on Tāneatua Rd, Tāneatua on Sunday. Photo / Google Maps

Some of the firefighters who responded to the tragic Tāneatua crash that killed four people, including an infant, were related to the victims.

Police confirmed four people died following a collision between two vehicles on Tāneatua Rd about 3pm on Sunday.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination before reopening the road on Sunday night.

An investigation is under way and police would not comment on any factors potentially contributing to the crash prior to it being complete.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) district manager Jeff Maunder said some of the firefighters who responded to the "tragic" crash were "sadly" related to the victims.

"We express our heartfelt sympathies to everyone who was affected by this terrible event."

Maunder said the organisation would continue to support the crew involved in the incident.

"Tragedies in small towns like this hit home for the entire community," he said.

"We thank everyone who has rallied around the family for support."

Whakatāne deputy mayor and Tāneatua Community Board councillor, Andrew Iles, said the crash was an "absolute tragedy" and he was in "total disbelief" when he heard the news.

There had been a mood shift in the township, he said.

He said the loss of all the occupants of one car would impact the "very local" families who he understood to be from the Tāneatua and Ruatoki area.

He understood those in the other car were from the Waimana township - about 13km away.

"They were all very local just going about a normal daily routine, and to end up as it did is a total tragedy for all the rural communities involved.

"Something like this is raw to the bone."

He said the board and council sent their love and sympathies to all the whānau affected.

"It's not only today, it's ongoing. The impact and effect it has on family members, and even those that survived, is going to be ongoing.

"It's a horrific experience."

Tāneatua Community Board deputy chairwoman Toni Boynton said the family was well known in the township and the wider Whakatāne district.

Tāneatua had a population of about 5000 and Boynton said everyone was connected to each other in some way, and everyone would mourn this loss.

"Our sincere aroha, sympathies, and condolences go out to the family."

Whakatāne mayor Judy Turner said it was an "incredibly sad tragedy" for the Tāneatua and Waimana communities.

"Everyone is impacted," she said of the close rural communities.

"I extend my heartfelt sympathy to them all."

Liquor, Dairy Shop & Takeaway owner Gurpreet Kaur said she heard the sirens yesterday and was told there was a big crash.

Kaur moved to the area three weeks ago and said the crash was "very sad for the community".

She said many people were talking about the tragedy and people were noticeably down. She said her heart went out to those affected.

Yesterday, a St John spokeswoman said they transported three patients via ambulance to Whakatane Hospital. Two had minor injuries and one had moderate injuries.

Two rescue helicopters were also dispatched. One was stood down halfway to Tāneatua while the other landed but wasn't required to transport patients to hospital, the spokeswoman said.

Tāneatua is a small town in the Bay of Plenty region located south of Whakatāne.