Motorway mayhem: Truck crash blocks highway into Auckland

A truck crash has left all lanes blocked on Auckland's Southern Motorway at Drury.

A police spokesperson said the accident happened on the northbound lanes of the motorway about 4.45am.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A diversion was being put in place at Ramarama.

However, the scene was expected to take some time to clear, said the spokesperson.

Traffic was now banking up to the Bombay Hills as the early morning rush hour started.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.