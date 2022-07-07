Westbound lanes on the Northwestern are blocked after a three-car crash in wet conditions. Photo / NZTA

Westbound lanes on the Northwestern are blocked after a three-car crash in wet conditions. Photo / NZTA

Motorists aiming to travel away from central Auckland on the Northwestern motorway are facing long delays tonight because a three-car crash is blocking several westbound lanes.

The crash adds to further delays on the motorway system as drivers tackle wet conditions.

A motorist heading west told the Herald there were "big delays getting on the motorway from the city".

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - 6:20PM

A crash is blocking westbound lanes on #SH16 near the Newton Rd on-ramp on the Northwestern Mwy. Pass the scene with care and be prepared for some delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/FOaC2uWBHP — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 7, 2022

The crash happened just before St Luke's.

NZTA tweeted: "Pass the scene with care and be prepared for some delays."