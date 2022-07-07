Motorists aiming to travel away from central Auckland on the Northwestern motorway are facing long delays tonight because a three-car crash is blocking several westbound lanes.
The crash adds to further delays on the motorway system as drivers tackle wet conditions.
A motorist heading west told the Herald there were "big delays getting on the motorway from the city".
The crash happened just before St Luke's.
NZTA tweeted: "Pass the scene with care and be prepared for some delays."